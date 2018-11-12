Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Takes Position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (IWV)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 1,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after acquiring an additional 2,799 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 11,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after acquiring an additional 2,913 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 56.3% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 94,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,413,000 after acquiring an additional 34,200 shares during the period. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $651,000. Finally, Round Table Services LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 10,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares during the period.

IWV opened at $163.65 on Monday. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 1-year low of $149.68 and a 1-year high of $174.73.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

