Oppenheimer Comments on Albemarle Co.’s FY2018 Earnings (ALB)

Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their FY2018 earnings per share estimates for shares of Albemarle in a research report issued on Thursday, November 8th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Rusch now expects that the specialty chemicals company will earn $5.40 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $5.36. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Albemarle’s FY2020 earnings at $6.58 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $7.48 EPS.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $778.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $796.79 million. Albemarle had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Loop Capital set a $130.00 target price on shares of Albemarle and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 19th. ValuEngine cut shares of Albemarle from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Albemarle in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Vertical Group began coverage on shares of Albemarle in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $130.00 target price on shares of Albemarle and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Albemarle presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.50.

ALB opened at $102.38 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $11.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.53. Albemarle has a 52-week low of $86.75 and a 52-week high of $143.66.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ALB. Motco raised its stake in Albemarle by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 41,970 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,188,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Albemarle by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,798 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Albemarle by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,398 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the period. ING Groep NV raised its stake in Albemarle by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 4,261 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Albemarle by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,828 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.11, for a total value of $301,041.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,936,800.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be paid a $0.335 dividend. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.19%.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. Its Lithium and Advanced Materials segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and automobiles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

