Oppenheimer Equities Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Ulta Beauty Inc (ULTA)

Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) – Analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their FY2019 EPS estimates for Ulta Beauty in a note issued to investors on Thursday, November 8th. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh now anticipates that the specialty retailer will earn $10.86 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $10.83. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Ulta Beauty’s FY2020 earnings at $12.85 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $15.00 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on ULTA. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $312.00 target price on Ulta Beauty and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub raised shares of Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $335.00 price target on shares of Ulta Beauty and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank set a $300.00 price target on shares of Ulta Beauty and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $280.40.

Shares of NASDAQ ULTA opened at $308.12 on Monday. Ulta Beauty has a twelve month low of $191.70 and a twelve month high of $312.20. The company has a market capitalization of $18.20 billion, a PE ratio of 37.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.60.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 30th. The specialty retailer reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.05. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 33.29% and a net margin of 9.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion.

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Dennis K. Eck sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.15, for a total transaction of $10,050,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 361,294 shares in the company, valued at $103,745,572.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lorna Nagler sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.19, for a total transaction of $552,380.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,188,253.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 68,407 shares of company stock valued at $19,580,698. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 120.0% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 440 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ulta Beauty by 539.7% in the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 371 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Ulta Beauty by 315.5% in the second quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 32,854 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 24,947 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ulta Beauty in the second quarter worth about $151,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in Ulta Beauty in the third quarter worth about $151,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, haircare and skincare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

