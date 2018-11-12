Oppenheimer Reaffirms Hold Rating for Flowserve (FLS)

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by stock analysts at Oppenheimer in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Flowserve from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Flowserve in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Flowserve in a report on Friday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Flowserve from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 16th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Flowserve from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.71.

FLS opened at $50.22 on Friday. Flowserve has a 52 week low of $38.46 and a 52 week high of $56.86. The firm has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a PE ratio of 36.93, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. Flowserve had a positive return on equity of 11.66% and a negative net margin of 1.27%. The business had revenue of $952.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $925.33 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Flowserve will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FLS. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Flowserve by 37.0% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 12,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 3,418 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Flowserve by 3.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 106,512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,615,000 after buying an additional 3,539 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Flowserve by 12.2% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 93,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,037,000 after buying an additional 10,142 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS acquired a new stake in Flowserve in the second quarter valued at $648,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in Flowserve by 30.8% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 8,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 2,095 shares in the last quarter.

Flowserve

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Product Division (EPD), Industrial Product Division (IPD), and Flow Control Division (FCD).

