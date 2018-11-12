Oppenheimer Weighs in on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc’s Q4 2019 Earnings (CPRX)

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CPRX) – Analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their Q4 2019 earnings estimates for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Thursday, November 8th. Oppenheimer analyst L. Gershell now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $0.00 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.05. Oppenheimer has a “Buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals’ FY2022 earnings at $1.28 EPS.

Get Catalyst Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08).

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $8.00 target price on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. HC Wainwright set a $6.00 target price on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 13th. ValuEngine lowered Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.71.

Shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $2.88 on Monday. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $2.18 and a one year high of $4.51.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CPRX. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 29.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,059,627 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,905,000 after buying an additional 1,361,096 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 295.7% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 380,605 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 284,409 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 16.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,610,176 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,024,000 after purchasing an additional 227,918 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 22.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,009,947 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,414,000 after purchasing an additional 185,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $476,000. 51.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases. Its product candidates include Firdapse, a proprietary form of amifampridine phosphate that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome; is in Phase III clinical trial to treat congenital myasthenic syndromes; and is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of anti-MuSK antibody positive myasthenia gravis, as well as is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with spinal muscular atrophy type 3.

Featured Article: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.