Opus Capital Group LLC Has $2.04 Million Holdings in Caretrust REIT Inc (CTRE)

Opus Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Caretrust REIT Inc (NASDAQ:CTRE) by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 115,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,778 shares during the period. Opus Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Caretrust REIT were worth $2,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CTRE. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Caretrust REIT during the first quarter valued at about $135,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Caretrust REIT by 1,209.3% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 9,783 shares in the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC bought a new position in Caretrust REIT during the second quarter valued at about $201,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Caretrust REIT during the second quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in Caretrust REIT during the second quarter valued at about $269,000. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised Caretrust REIT from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Caretrust REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Caretrust REIT from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Caretrust REIT in a report on Monday, November 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Caretrust REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Caretrust REIT currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.38.

Shares of Caretrust REIT stock opened at $19.38 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.65. Caretrust REIT Inc has a 1 year low of $12.73 and a 1 year high of $19.68.

Caretrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $39.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.37 million. Caretrust REIT had a return on equity of 7.01% and a net margin of 29.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Caretrust REIT Inc will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 28th were paid a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 27th. Caretrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.69%.

About Caretrust REIT

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of seniors housing and healthcare-related properties. With 189 net-leased healthcare properties and three operated seniors housing properties in 25 states, CareTrust REIT is pursuing opportunities across the nation to acquire properties that will be leased to a diverse group of local, regional and national seniors housing operators, healthcare services providers, and other healthcare-related businesses.

