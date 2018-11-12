Opus Capital Group LLC Sells 3,981 Shares of Argo Group (AGII)

Opus Capital Group LLC cut its holdings in Argo Group (NASDAQ:AGII) by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,474 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,981 shares during the period. Opus Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Argo Group were worth $1,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Argo Group by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 270,361 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $15,722,000 after buying an additional 7,193 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Argo Group by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 349,241 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $20,308,000 after buying an additional 2,583 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Argo Group by 61.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 36,478 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,121,000 after buying an additional 13,873 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Argo Group by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,678,941 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $105,857,000 after buying an additional 134,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Argo Group by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,320,060 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $134,910,000 after buying an additional 104,532 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

Argo Group stock opened at $58.85 on Monday. Argo Group has a 52 week low of $49.69 and a 52 week high of $60.15.

Argo Group Profile

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the property and casualty markets. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Operations and International Operations. The U.S. Operations segment underwrites primary and excess specialty casualty, and commercial multi-peril, as well as contract, product, environmental, and auto liability products; and workers compensation, general, management, errors and omissions, and public entity liability risks.

