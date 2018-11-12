Oracle Co. (ORCL) Holdings Trimmed by Flossbach Von Storch AG

Flossbach Von Storch AG reduced its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 54.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,510,361 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 1,826,534 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG’s holdings in Oracle were worth $77,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at about $107,000. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at about $119,000. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at about $122,000. Palo Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at about $141,000. Finally, Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 70.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the period. 53.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Oracle news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 131,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.93, for a total transaction of $6,707,277.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,582,691.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Hector Garcia-Molina sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.42, for a total transaction of $185,325.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,969 shares in the company, valued at $1,382,227.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 142,946 shares of company stock worth $7,248,965 over the last 90 days. 32.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on ORCL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. Societe Generale set a $50.00 price target on shares of Oracle and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Monday, October 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.71.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $50.61 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.95, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.12. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.57 and a fifty-two week high of $53.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 3.43.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 17th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $9.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.26 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 25.60%. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, September 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the enterprise software provider to repurchase up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 16th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 15th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.95%.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

