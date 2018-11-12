Shares of Oragenics Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) traded down 5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.92 and last traded at $0.95. 1,088,292 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 2,499,607 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.00.

Get Oragenics alerts:

Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.03.

In other Oragenics news, major shareholder Family Lp Koski purchased 100,000 shares of Oragenics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.42 per share, with a total value of $42,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

WARNING: This article was posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/12/oragenics-ogen-stock-price-down-5.html.

Oragenics Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN)

Oragenics, Inc focuses on developing antibiotics against infectious diseases and treatments for oral mucositis. It is developing OG716, an antibiotic product candidate, which is in nonclinical testing for healthcare-associated infections, as well as other homolog antibiotic product candidates. The company is also developing AG013, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of oral mucositis in cancer patients.

See Also: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Oragenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oragenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.