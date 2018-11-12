O’Reilly Automotive (ORLY) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Bank of America reissued a top pick rating and set a $390.00 price target (up from $330.00) on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Monday, September 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $250.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $340.63.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

ORLY opened at $354.74 on Thursday. O’Reilly Automotive has a one year low of $210.04 and a one year high of $356.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37. The company has a market cap of $28.42 billion, a PE ratio of 29.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.07.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The specialty retailer reported $4.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.31 by $0.19. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 259.86%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive will post 16.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Jeremy Adam Fletcher sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $837,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,148,380. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 27,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.78, for a total transaction of $8,821,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 114,815 shares in the company, valued at $36,830,355.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 66,561 shares of company stock worth $21,711,903. Insiders own 3.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 503.8% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 48,592 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $13,293,000 after purchasing an additional 40,544 shares during the period. Madison Investment Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 6.2% in the second quarter. Madison Investment Holdings Inc. now owns 248,277 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $67,921,000 after purchasing an additional 14,576 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 100.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 523,585 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $143,236,000 after purchasing an additional 262,779 shares during the period. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 15.6% in the second quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 1,780 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 4.1% in the second quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,449 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,868,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.98% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts, driveline parts, and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, wiper blades, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Recommended Story: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.