Orion Engineered Carbons (OEC) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. operates as a supplier of Carbon Black. It offers products for Coatings, Printing Inks, Polymers, Rubber and other applications. Orion operates in two segments: Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The Company’s Gas Blacks, Furnace Blacks and Specialty Carbon Blacks tint, colorize and enhance the performance of plastics, paints and coatings, inks and toners, adhesives and sealants, tires, and manufactured rubber goods such as automotive belts and hoses. Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. is headquartered in Luxembourg. “

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine downgraded Orion Engineered Carbons from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. Loop Capital started coverage on Orion Engineered Carbons in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, Northcoast Research restated a buy rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Orion Engineered Carbons in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $33.83.

Shares of OEC opened at $24.68 on Thursday. Orion Engineered Carbons has a fifty-two week low of $22.25 and a fifty-two week high of $36.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48.

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.51. Orion Engineered Carbons had a return on equity of 108.30% and a net margin of 8.22%. The company had revenue of $394.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Orion Engineered Carbons will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 18th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 17th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. Orion Engineered Carbons’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.08%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons during the 3rd quarter valued at about $454,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,963,476 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $191,428,000 after acquiring an additional 701,816 shares during the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 104,138 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,343,000 after acquiring an additional 24,436 shares during the last quarter. AXA bought a new stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons during the 3rd quarter valued at about $353,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,591,064 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $83,173,000 after acquiring an additional 189,198 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.46% of the company’s stock.

Orion Engineered Carbons SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells carbon black products in Germany, the United States, South Korea, Brazil, China, South Africa, the rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; and various conductive carbon black grades for use in polymer and printing applications, as well as in silicon, non-woven textile, building material, battery electrodes metallurgical, agrochemical, and carbon brush applications.

