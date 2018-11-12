Orthopediatrics (KIDS) Downgraded to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Orthopediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Orthopediatrics from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Orthopediatrics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Orthopediatrics currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $31.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:KIDS opened at $28.88 on Thursday. Orthopediatrics has a twelve month low of $14.00 and a twelve month high of $39.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $369.98 million and a PE ratio of -5.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 5.67 and a quick ratio of 3.23.

Orthopediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.03). Orthopediatrics had a negative net margin of 55.97% and a negative return on equity of 65.26%. The business had revenue of $15.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.70) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Orthopediatrics will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Kevin Unger sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.22, for a total value of $33,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Daniel J. Gerritzen sold 9,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.73, for a total value of $321,278.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 46.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Orthopediatrics during the second quarter worth about $126,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in Orthopediatrics during the third quarter worth about $207,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Orthopediatrics during the third quarter worth about $246,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in Orthopediatrics during the third quarter worth about $248,000. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY bought a new position in Orthopediatrics during the second quarter worth about $280,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.22% of the company’s stock.

Orthopediatrics Company Profile

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company's products comprise PediLoc, PediPlates, cannulated screws, PediFlex nail, PediNail products, PediLoc tibia products, locking cannulated blades, locking proximal femurs, spica tables, response spine systems, and pediguards; bandloc, a sub-laminar banding system; and sports medicine and other products, such as anterior cruciate ligament and medial patellofemoral ligament systems.

