Osmotica Pharmaceuticals (OSMT) Coverage Initiated at Royal Bank of Canada

Equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OSMT) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Get Osmotica Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc, an integrated biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes specialty products that target markets with underserved patient populations. The company's promoted approved products include specialty neurology products, such as M-72 to treat ADHD; Osmolex ER to treat Parkinson's and drug-induced extrapyramidal reactions in adults; Lorzone to treat muscle spasms; and ConZip for pain, as well as women's health products, including Divigel for menopause; and OB Complete, a dietary supplement for prenatal, pregnancy, and postnatal periods.

Recommended Story: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Osmotica Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osmotica Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.