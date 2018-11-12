Oxbow Advisors LLC Buys 3,473 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB)

Oxbow Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,083 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,473 shares during the quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VTEB. Bray Capital Advisors lifted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 175.9% during the second quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $121,000. Marino Stram & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $163,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $181,000. Finally, Ronna Sue Cohen purchased a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $206,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTEB opened at $50.06 on Monday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $49.85 and a twelve month high of $51.95.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 2nd were paid a $0.1071 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 1st. This represents a $1.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. This is a boost from Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

