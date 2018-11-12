Oxbow Advisors LLC Sells 6,030 Shares of BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust (BLW)

Oxbow Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 65,536 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 6,030 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust were worth $976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BLW. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $271,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $297,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $322,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $384,000. Finally, HL Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust by 126.5% in the 2nd quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 61,600 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $916,000 after buying an additional 34,400 shares in the last quarter.

BLW opened at $14.46 on Monday. BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust has a 12 month low of $14.28 and a 12 month high of $16.29.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 15th will be given a $0.079 dividend. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 14th.

BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust Profile

There is no company description available for BlackRock Limited Duration Income.

