Oxbow Advisors LLC Takes $221,000 Position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (YUM)

Oxbow Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,426 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Yum! Brands during the 3rd quarter worth about $136,000. Willingdon Wealth Management increased its holdings in Yum! Brands by 2,110.0% during the 3rd quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management now owns 1,768 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Yum! Brands by 54.3% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,057 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC bought a new position in Yum! Brands during the 3rd quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, ACG Wealth bought a new position in Yum! Brands during the 3rd quarter worth about $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Roger G. Eaton sold 44,823 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total transaction of $4,058,274.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,552,132.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP David Eric Russell sold 7,340 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $660,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,336,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 64,898 shares of company stock valued at $5,837,644. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group set a $99.00 target price on Yum! Brands and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 target price on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on Yum! Brands from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

Yum! Brands stock opened at $90.72 on Monday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $75.88 and a one year high of $92.21. The stock has a market cap of $28.33 billion, a PE ratio of 30.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.85.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The restaurant operator reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.21. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 28.81% and a negative return on equity of 17.89%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Yum! Brands declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Friday, August 10th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

