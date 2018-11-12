PADDY Pwr BETFA/ADR (PDYPY) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

PADDY Pwr BETFA/ADR (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

OTCMKTS PDYPY opened at $42.84 on Friday. PADDY Pwr BETFA/ADR has a 12-month low of $39.60 and a 12-month high of $61.97.

Paddy Power Betfair plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the Unites States, and internationally. The company operates through Online, Australia, Retail, and US segments. It offers exchange sports betting and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting; online games and casino; peer to peer games, including online bingo and poker; and business-to-business services.

