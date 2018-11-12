PagSeguro Digital (PAGS) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $22.38

PagSeguro Digital Ltd (NYSE:PAGS) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $22.38 and last traded at $22.55, with a volume of 120480 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.51.

PAGS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities initiated coverage on shares of PagSeguro Digital in a report on Friday, July 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.58.

The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 39.14.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 30th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $279.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.46 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that PagSeguro Digital Ltd will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 2,586.4% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 8,259,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,190,000 after buying an additional 7,951,637 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 18.1% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 7,400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,758,000 after buying an additional 1,135,942 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the second quarter valued at about $195,864,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 264.8% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,647,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,609,000 after buying an additional 3,373,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sylebra HK Co Ltd raised its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 272.7% during the second quarter. Sylebra HK Co Ltd now owns 4,248,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,906,000 after buying an additional 3,108,861 shares during the last quarter.

About PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS)

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. provides financial technology solutions and services for micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, an end-to-end digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem.

