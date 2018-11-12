Pandemia Trading Up 6.9% Over Last 7 Days (PNDM)

Pandemia (CURRENCY:PNDM) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 12th. One Pandemia coin can now be bought for about $0.0074 or 0.00000116 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex and CryptoBridge. Over the last week, Pandemia has traded 6.9% higher against the dollar. Pandemia has a market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $296.00 worth of Pandemia was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00008221 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00004206 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00015532 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.37 or 0.00146928 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.74 or 0.00246836 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $652.89 or 0.10241394 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00010691 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Pandemia Coin Profile

Pandemia’s total supply is 3,287,089 coins. Pandemia’s official website is pandemia.io. Pandemia’s official Twitter account is @the_pandemia.

Pandemia Coin Trading

Pandemia can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pandemia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pandemia should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pandemia using one of the exchanges listed above.

