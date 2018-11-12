Parametrica Management Ltd Acquires New Position in Globus Medical Inc (GMED)

Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new position in Globus Medical Inc (NYSE:GMED) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,475 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $538,000. Globus Medical accounts for approximately 1.2% of Parametrica Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Globus Medical by 106.9% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 30,824 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after buying an additional 15,924 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Globus Medical by 64.5% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 51,551 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,926,000 after buying an additional 20,204 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Globus Medical in the third quarter worth about $161,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its position in shares of Globus Medical by 768.0% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 60,427 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,430,000 after buying an additional 53,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in shares of Globus Medical by 8.2% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 38,100 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,163,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. 63.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GMED stock opened at $51.86 on Monday. Globus Medical Inc has a 1 year low of $34.45 and a 1 year high of $57.83. The company has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.65.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The medical device company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.06. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 20.79%. The business had revenue of $169.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Globus Medical Inc will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

In other Globus Medical news, Chairman David C. Paul sold 707,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total transaction of $38,195,385.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 28.44% of the company’s stock.

GMED has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Globus Medical from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their target price on Globus Medical to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Leerink Swann boosted their target price on Globus Medical from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $61.00 target price on Globus Medical and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Globus Medical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.00.

Globus Medical Company Profile

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of musculoskeletal implants that promote healing in patients with spine disorders. The company offers products that address an array of spinal pathologies, anatomies, and surgical approaches. Its fusion products include a range of implant and surgical approach options to treat degenerative, deformity, tumor, and trauma conditions along the spine from the occiput to the sacrum.

