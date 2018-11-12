Parametrica Management Ltd Buys New Holdings in NVR, Inc. (NVR)

Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 168 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,000. NVR comprises approximately 0.9% of Parametrica Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of NVR by 150,961.3% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 335,356 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 335,134 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of NVR by 2.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 90,721 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $269,473,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of NVR by 10.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,059 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $151,664,000 after purchasing an additional 4,845 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of NVR by 3.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 42,575 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $126,461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smead Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of NVR by 7.8% in the third quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,619 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $100,361,000 after purchasing an additional 2,922 shares during the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Robert W. Henley sold 14,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,145.61, for a total transaction of $31,862,308.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,500 shares in the company, valued at $9,655,245. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey D. Martchek sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,727.09, for a total value of $2,727,090.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,175,413.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,053 shares of company stock valued at $48,606,919. 11.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NVR stock opened at $2,315.05 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.35, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 1.53. NVR, Inc. has a one year low of $2,040.71 and a one year high of $3,700.00.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 18th. The construction company reported $48.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $50.94 by ($2.66). The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. NVR had a net margin of 10.10% and a return on equity of 47.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $38.02 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NVR, Inc. will post 185.25 earnings per share for the current year.

NVR announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $300.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to buy up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NVR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “$2,892.50” rating and issued a $3,100.00 price target (down previously from $3,450.00) on shares of NVR in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. ValuEngine cut NVR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. MKM Partners decreased their price target on NVR to $3,100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $2,410.00 price target (down previously from $3,780.00) on shares of NVR in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Finally, Bank of America cut NVR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2,850.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. NVR currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3,104.33.

NVR Company Profile

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Mid Atlantic, North East, Mid East, and South East. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names.

