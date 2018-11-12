Parametrica Management Ltd Invests $329,000 in Cyberark Software Ltd (CYBR) Stock

Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Cyberark Software Ltd (NASDAQ:CYBR) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,116 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CYBR. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Cyberark Software in the third quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cyberark Software in the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cyberark Software in the third quarter valued at approximately $214,000. FundX Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cyberark Software in the second quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Cyberark Software in the third quarter valued at approximately $224,000. 77.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cyberark Software alerts:

CYBR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Cyberark Software to $80.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cyberark Software from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Cyberark Software in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Dougherty & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Cyberark Software from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cyberark Software from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.94.

Shares of CYBR opened at $77.33 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.93, a PEG ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 2.08. Cyberark Software Ltd has a 1-year low of $40.63 and a 1-year high of $84.21.

Cyberark Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.21. Cyberark Software had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 9.69%. The business had revenue of $84.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Cyberark Software Ltd will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This story was published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international copyright law. The original version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/12/parametrica-management-ltd-invests-329000-in-cyberark-software-ltd-cybr-stock.html.

About Cyberark Software

CyberArk Software Ltd. develops, markets, and sells software-based security solutions that protect organizations from cyber attacks in the United States and internationally. The company offers privileged account security solution to secure, manage, and monitor account access and activities. Its privileged account security solution consists of Enterprise Password Vault that prevents user passwords and SSH keys; Privileged Session Manager that protects windows based systems, databases, virtual machines, network devices, Web sites, and SaaS applications; and Privileged Threat Analytics that enables to detect, alert, and respond to anomalous privileged activity.

Featured Article: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CYBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cyberark Software Ltd (NASDAQ:CYBR).

Receive News & Ratings for Cyberark Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cyberark Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.