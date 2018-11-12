Parametrica Management Ltd Purchases New Holdings in W. R. Berkley Corp (WRB)

Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new stake in W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,547 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $363,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in W. R. Berkley in the 1st quarter valued at $308,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in W. R. Berkley by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 416,525 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,282,000 after buying an additional 2,046 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in W. R. Berkley by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 4,358 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in W. R. Berkley by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 25,939 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after buying an additional 6,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB increased its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 11,921 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WRB. Zacks Investment Research raised W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.60.

Shares of W. R. Berkley stock opened at $78.41 on Monday. W. R. Berkley Corp has a 1 year low of $65.92 and a 1 year high of $80.68. The firm has a market cap of $9.55 billion, a PE ratio of 31.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.28. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 8.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that W. R. Berkley Corp will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and professional liability lines.

