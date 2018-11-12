Paypex (PAYX) Price Hits $0.0470 on Major Exchanges

Paypex (CURRENCY:PAYX) traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 12th. One Paypex token can now be bought for approximately $0.0470 or 0.00000734 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Token Store, Mercatox and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). Over the last seven days, Paypex has traded up 7% against the U.S. dollar. Paypex has a total market capitalization of $3.22 million and approximately $22,549.00 worth of Paypex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00008145 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00004198 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00015487 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.37 or 0.00146414 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.83 or 0.00247283 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $672.43 or 0.10502340 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00010571 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About Paypex

Paypex’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 68,428,768 tokens. The Reddit community for Paypex is /r/paypex. Paypex’s official website is paypex.org. Paypex’s official Twitter account is @paypex and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Paypex

Paypex can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Token Store. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paypex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Paypex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Paypex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

