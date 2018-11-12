Peel Hunt Reiterates “Add” Rating for Grainger (GRI)

Peel Hunt restated their add rating on shares of Grainger (LON:GRI) in a research note published on Thursday.

Separately, Numis Securities raised shares of Grainger to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from GBX 350 ($4.57) to GBX 369 ($4.82) in a report on Thursday, September 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 334.50 ($4.37).

GRI stock opened at GBX 287.20 ($3.75) on Thursday. Grainger has a 52 week low of GBX 243.05 ($3.18) and a 52 week high of GBX 385.25 ($5.03).

Grainger Company Profile

Grainger plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, manages, and rents residential properties in the United Kingdom The company operates through three segments: Residential, Development, and Funds. It also provides fund management, asset management, and property management services. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Newcastle upon Tyne, the United Kingdom.

