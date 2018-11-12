Peel Hunt Reiterates Add Rating for Hikma Pharmaceuticals (HIK)

Peel Hunt restated their add rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals (LON:HIK) in a research report released on Thursday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on HIK. Barclays restated an underweight rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Numis Securities cut shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals to a hold rating and set a GBX 1,560 ($20.38) price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals from GBX 1,675 ($21.89) to GBX 2,100 ($27.44) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 1,050 ($13.72) target price on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 1,543.86 ($20.17).

Shares of HIK opened at GBX 1,854.50 ($24.23) on Thursday. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of GBX 814.20 ($10.64) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,346 ($30.65).

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, and markets a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products in solid, semi-solid, liquid, and injectable final dosage forms. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded. The Injectables segment manufactures, markets, and sells generic injectable products for therapeutic categories, including anti-infective, anaesthetic, central nervous system (CNS), oncology, and pain management, as well as controlled substances and cardiovascular products.

