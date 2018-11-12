Peercoin Trading 51% Higher Over Last 7 Days (PPC)

Peercoin (CURRENCY:PPC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 11th. Over the last seven days, Peercoin has traded 51% higher against the dollar. Peercoin has a total market cap of $34.46 million and approximately $175,823.00 worth of Peercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Peercoin coin can now be purchased for $1.38 or 0.00021399 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade By Trade, LiteBit.eu, WEX and Bittylicious.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6,422.23 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $521.13 or 0.08104624 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00011523 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00013623 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00015145 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $59.77 or 0.00929005 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00055734 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00009324 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00005228 BTC.

About Peercoin

Peercoin (CRYPTO:PPC) is a coin. Its launch date was September 23rd, 2014. Peercoin’s total supply is 25,044,912 coins. The official message board for Peercoin is talk.peercoin.net. The official website for Peercoin is www.peercoin.net. Peercoin’s official Twitter account is @peercoinppc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Peercoin is /r/peercoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Peercoin Coin Trading

Peercoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Bittrex, LiteBit.eu, CoinEgg, BX Thailand, HitBTC, Bitsane, Livecoin, Trade By Trade, WEX, Poloniex, Bittylicious, SouthXchange, Tux Exchange and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peercoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peercoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Peercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

