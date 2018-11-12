Penserra Capital Management LLC Invests $1.43 Million in Boston Properties, Inc. (BXP) Stock

Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,427,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Boston Properties by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,893,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,993,407,000 after acquiring an additional 169,036 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Boston Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,049,000. Nuance Investments LLC raised its holdings in Boston Properties by 131.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 79,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,987,000 after acquiring an additional 45,214 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Boston Properties by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 8,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in Boston Properties by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 19,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.31% of the company’s stock.

Boston Properties stock opened at $124.26 on Monday. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $111.57 and a 1-year high of $132.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 4.02. The company has a market capitalization of $19.19 billion, a PE ratio of 20.04, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.57.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.05. Boston Properties had a net margin of 20.18% and a return on equity of 6.75%. The business had revenue of $686.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $674.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 28th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 27th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%.

A number of analysts have commented on BXP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Boston Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 5th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Boston Properties in a research note on Sunday, October 14th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Boston Properties to $137.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 20th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Boston Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.67.

About Boston Properties

Boston Properties is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust, that develops, redevelops, acquires, manages, operates and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space totaling 50.2 million square feet and consisting of 166 office properties (including nine properties under construction), six residential properties (including three properties under construction), five retail properties and one hotel.

