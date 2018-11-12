Penserra Capital Management LLC Invests $1.56 Million in Baxter International Inc (BAX)

Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 20,190 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $1,556,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BAX. FMR LLC raised its stake in Baxter International by 25.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,637,027 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,114,558,000 after buying an additional 5,845,720 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Baxter International by 411.6% in the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 3,411,849 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $251,931,000 after buying an additional 2,745,012 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Baxter International by 107.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,873,253 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $212,161,000 after buying an additional 1,490,287 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its stake in Baxter International by 77.2% in the second quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 2,596,870 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $191,753,000 after buying an additional 1,131,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Baxter International by 6.1% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,191,439 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $161,816,000 after buying an additional 125,700 shares in the last quarter. 82.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BAX opened at $63.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.60. Baxter International Inc has a 12-month low of $61.05 and a 12-month high of $78.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.60, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.02.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. Baxter International had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 17.67%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Baxter International Inc will post 3 EPS for the current year.

In other Baxter International news, SVP Giuseppe Accogli sold 17,647 shares of Baxter International stock in a transaction on Monday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.27, for a total value of $1,363,583.69. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,593,856.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BAX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Baxter International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. Argus raised shares of Baxter International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective on shares of Baxter International in a research note on Friday, July 27th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.25.

About Baxter International

Baxter International Inc provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. It offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

