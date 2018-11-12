Penserra Capital Management LLC Sells 35,890 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (MU)

Penserra Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 60.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,158 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 35,890 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MU. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its position in Micron Technology by 411.8% in the second quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,996 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,606 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 199,900.0% during the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 2,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 1,999 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 496.7% during the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 3,389 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 2,821 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 211.1% during the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,800 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Finally, America First Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Institutional investors own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MU shares. BidaskClub lowered Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $48.00 target price on Micron Technology and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $68.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:MU opened at $39.11 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.69. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.82 and a 52 week high of $64.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $8.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.25 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 46.51% and a return on equity of 51.68%. Micron Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 10.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc manufactures and sells memory and storage solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR Flash, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron, Crucial, and Ballistix brands, as well as private labels.

