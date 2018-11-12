Penumbra Inc (PEN) EVP Sells $150,000.00 in Stock

Penumbra Inc (NYSE:PEN) EVP Johanna Roberts sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE:PEN opened at $150.20 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of -15,020.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 0.41. Penumbra Inc has a 1-year low of $82.55 and a 1-year high of $167.35.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $111.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.59 million. Penumbra had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 4.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Penumbra Inc will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PEN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Penumbra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Penumbra in a research note on Monday, August 20th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Penumbra in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Penumbra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Penumbra from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.57.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Preferred LLC grew its position in Penumbra by 40.1% during the second quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its position in Penumbra by 20.0% during the second quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 2,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Penumbra by 17.8% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its position in Penumbra by 15.2% during the second quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 4,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Penumbra by 35.0% during the second quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

About Penumbra

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Japan, and internationally. The company offers neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, DDC, and PX SLIM brands; aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the ACE and the 3D Revascularization Device brands.

