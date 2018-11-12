Performant Financial (PFMT) Reaches New 12-Month Low on Disappointing Earnings

Performant Financial Corp (NASDAQ:PFMT)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as low as $1.41 and last traded at $1.50, with a volume of 652 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.53.

The business services provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $27.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.80 million. Performant Financial had a negative return on equity of 16.92% and a negative net margin of 1.63%.

Get Performant Financial alerts:

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Performant Financial from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. 22NW LP boosted its holdings in Performant Financial by 189.5% during the 3rd quarter. 22NW LP now owns 3,098,991 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,570,000 after acquiring an additional 2,028,707 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Performant Financial by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,179,111 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,535,000 after acquiring an additional 32,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Performant Financial by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 927,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,994,000 after acquiring an additional 36,100 shares during the last quarter. 58.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.47 million, a PE ratio of -7.89 and a beta of 1.30.

WARNING: This piece was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright law. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/12/performant-financial-pfmt-reaches-new-12-month-low-on-disappointing-earnings.html.

Performant Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:PFMT)

Performant Financial Corporation provides technology-enabled audit, recovery, customer care, and related analytics services in the United States. The company offers recovery services primarily to the government-supported student loan industry, serving guaranty agencies, the Department of Education, and private financial institutions; and restructures and recovers student loans issued directly by banks to students outside of federal lending programs.

Featured Article: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for Performant Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performant Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.