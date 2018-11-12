PerkinElmer, Inc. (PKI) Shares Sold by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 45.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,450 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 18,161 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $2,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer in the third quarter worth about $107,000. Twin Tree Management LP boosted its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 135.8% in the second quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 2,549 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 9,674 shares during the period. Conning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer in the third quarter worth about $212,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer in the third quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer in the second quarter worth about $249,000. Institutional investors own 95.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PKI opened at $85.06 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.11. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a one year low of $69.21 and a one year high of $98.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The medical research company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $674.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $676.72 million. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 15.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 8th. Investors of record on Friday, January 18th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 17th. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.66%.

In related news, insider Deborah A. Butters sold 3,266 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.70, for a total value of $319,088.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Nicholas A. Lopardo sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.40, for a total value of $312,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,949 shares of company stock valued at $1,758,740 in the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded PerkinElmer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on PerkinElmer from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. UBS Group assumed coverage on PerkinElmer in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on PerkinElmer from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 10th. Finally, Barclays raised PerkinElmer from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $79.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.84.

PerkinElmer Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, research, environmental, industrial, food, and laboratory services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers analytical technologies, solutions, and services for the environmental market that enable its customers to understand the characterization and health of various aspects, including air, water, and soil.

