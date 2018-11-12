Perrigo Company PLC (PRGO) Shares Bought by Ceredex Value Advisors LLC

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its position in Perrigo Company PLC (NYSE:PRGO) by 132.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,828,159 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,609,009 shares during the period. Perrigo makes up approximately 2.3% of Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned approximately 2.07% of Perrigo worth $200,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Starboard Value LP increased its holdings in Perrigo by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 10,041,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,120,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Perrigo by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,831,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,897,000 after purchasing an additional 148,761 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Perrigo by 1,200.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,170,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,954,000 after purchasing an additional 4,772,696 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Perrigo by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,136,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,056,000 after purchasing an additional 334,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA increased its holdings in Perrigo by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 2,250,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,048,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. 83.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Todd W. Kingma acquired 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $63.99 per share, for a total transaction of $204,768.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now owns 23,587 shares in the company, valued at $1,509,332.13. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Svend Andersen acquired 3,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $63.01 per share, for a total transaction of $245,739.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 29,983 shares of company stock worth $1,950,822. 6.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PRGO stock opened at $64.07 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a PE ratio of 13.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Perrigo Company PLC has a 12-month low of $62.74 and a 12-month high of $95.93.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.04. Perrigo had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 2.54%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. Perrigo’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Perrigo Company PLC will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 30th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Perrigo’s payout ratio is 15.42%.

A number of brokerages have commented on PRGO. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on shares of Perrigo in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. ValuEngine raised Perrigo from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Perrigo from $84.00 to $77.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Perrigo from $92.00 to $87.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Argus lowered Perrigo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.80.

Perrigo Company plc, a healthcare company, manufactures and supplies over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products, infant formulas, branded OTC products, and generic pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates through Consumer Healthcare Americas, Consumer Healthcare International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

