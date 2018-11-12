Persimmon plc (PSN) Receives GBX 2,748.22 Consensus PT from Analysts

Persimmon plc (LON:PSN) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 2,748.22 ($35.91).

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Persimmon in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Persimmon in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,760 ($36.06) target price on shares of Persimmon in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on Persimmon from GBX 3,093 ($40.42) to GBX 3,053 ($39.89) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on Persimmon from GBX 2,950 ($38.55) to GBX 2,870 ($37.50) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd.

Shares of Persimmon stock traded down GBX 77 ($1.01) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 2,309 ($30.17). The company had a trading volume of 396,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,520,000. Persimmon has a 1-year low of GBX 2,046 ($26.73) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,901 ($37.91).

In related news, insider Roger Devlin acquired 12,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2,217 ($28.97) per share, with a total value of £278,787.75 ($364,285.57).

About Persimmon

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers apartments and family homes under the Persimmon Homes brand name; builds executive housing under the Charles Church brand; and operates off-site manufacturing plant. It also provides homes to housing associations under the Westbury Partnerships brand.

