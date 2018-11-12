Peter Johnston Purchases 250,000 Shares of Jervois Mining Limited (JRV) Stock

Jervois Mining Limited (ASX:JRV) insider Peter Johnston purchased 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.20 ($0.14) per share, for a total transaction of A$50,500.00 ($35,815.60).

Shares of JRV opened at A$0.16 ($0.11) on Monday. Jervois Mining Limited has a 12 month low of A$0.05 ($0.04) and a 12 month high of A$0.73 ($0.52).

Jervois Mining Company Profile

Jervois Mining Limited explores and evaluates mineral properties in Australia. The company explores for scandium, copper, nickel, cobalt, iron, and gold deposits. It holds 100% interests in the nickel/cobalt/iron laterite resource located near Young; the Syerston project located to the south east of Fifield; and the Summervale project located the north west of Nyngan in New South Wales.

