Pflug Koory LLC Reduces Stake in Johnson Controls International PLC (JCI)

Pflug Koory LLC lessened its stake in Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI) by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,462 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,511 shares during the quarter. Pflug Koory LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JCI. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Johnson Controls International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $131,000. FTB Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 2nd quarter worth $138,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 2nd quarter worth $156,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in Johnson Controls International by 87.8% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,282 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 2,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the third quarter valued at about $201,000. 92.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on JCI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Johnson Controls International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Barclays raised their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.29.

NYSE:JCI opened at $34.35 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $31.77 billion, a PE ratio of 12.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.87. Johnson Controls International PLC has a 1 year low of $30.60 and a 1 year high of $41.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The auto parts company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93. The business had revenue of $8.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.28 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 6.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International PLC will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Building Technologies & Solutions and Power Solutions segments. It designs, sells, controls, installs heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems. The company also provides residential air conditioning and heating systems, and industrial refrigeration products, as well as technical and energy management consulting services.

