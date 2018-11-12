Pflug Koory LLC Sells 3,925 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co (LUV)

Pflug Koory LLC lessened its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) by 22.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,375 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 3,925 shares during the quarter. Pflug Koory LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 7,440 shares of the airline’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 91,008 shares of the airline’s stock worth $5,684,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 44,186 shares of the airline’s stock worth $2,759,000 after buying an additional 8,064 shares during the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates purchased a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the 3rd quarter worth about $235,000. Finally, QCI Asset Management Inc. NY lifted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY now owns 253,817 shares of the airline’s stock worth $15,851,000 after buying an additional 2,016 shares during the last quarter. 78.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Andrew M. Watterson sold 6,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.28, for a total value of $363,386.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $983,870.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Southwest Airlines stock opened at $52.49 on Monday. Southwest Airlines Co has a fifty-two week low of $47.10 and a fifty-two week high of $66.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.52 billion, a PE ratio of 15.00, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.22.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The airline reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.02. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 17.18%. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LUV. Macquarie raised Southwest Airlines to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. ValuEngine raised Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 17th. Imperial Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price target (up from $60.00) on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Thursday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Finally, Buckingham Research lifted their price target on Southwest Airlines from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Southwest Airlines currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.78.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated a total of 706 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 100 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

