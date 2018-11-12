Phoenixcoin Trading 0.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days (PXC)

Phoenixcoin (CURRENCY:PXC) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 12th. Over the last seven days, Phoenixcoin has traded 0.6% lower against the dollar. Phoenixcoin has a total market cap of $296,658.00 and approximately $970.00 worth of Phoenixcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Phoenixcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0042 or 0.00000066 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $165.52 or 0.02595977 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.95 or 0.00610891 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00018006 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00026599 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00022784 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00021492 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00009346 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00012906 BTC.

Phoenixcoin Profile

Phoenixcoin (PXC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 20th, 2013. Phoenixcoin’s total supply is 70,814,525 coins. Phoenixcoin’s official Twitter account is @Phoenixcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Phoenixcoin’s official website is phoenixcoin.org.

Buying and Selling Phoenixcoin

Phoenixcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoenixcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phoenixcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Phoenixcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

