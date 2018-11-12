Pieris Pharmaceuticals (PIRS) and Tenax Therapeutics (TENX) Head to Head Survey

Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) and Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Pieris Pharmaceuticals and Tenax Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pieris Pharmaceuticals $25.27 million 7.05 -$17.64 million ($0.40) -8.23 Tenax Therapeutics $40,000.00 148.10 -$8.83 million N/A N/A

Tenax Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Pieris Pharmaceuticals.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Pieris Pharmaceuticals and Tenax Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pieris Pharmaceuticals 0 0 5 0 3.00 Tenax Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Pieris Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus price target of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 203.95%. Given Pieris Pharmaceuticals’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Pieris Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Tenax Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares Pieris Pharmaceuticals and Tenax Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pieris Pharmaceuticals -17.90% -18.07% -5.13% Tenax Therapeutics N/A -67.57% -62.06%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

65.3% of Pieris Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.9% of Tenax Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.1% of Pieris Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 10.4% of Tenax Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Pieris Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.94, meaning that its share price is 94% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tenax Therapeutics has a beta of 0.9, meaning that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Pieris Pharmaceuticals beats Tenax Therapeutics on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pieris Pharmaceuticals

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops anticalin-based drugs in the United States. It develops anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in blood plasma and other bodily fluids. The company is involved in developing PRS-343, a bispecific protein that is in Phase I clinical trial for oncology diseases; PRS-332, a bispecific anticalin-antibody fusion protein that is in preclinical evaluation stage for oncology diseases; PRS-080 that is in Phase IIa clinical trial to target hepcidin for the treatment of functional iron deficiency in anemic patients with chronic kidney disease or in end-stage renal disease patients requiring dialysis; and PRS-060, a drug candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial that binds to the IL- 4Ra receptor for the treatment of asthma and other inflammatory diseases, as well as other drugs. It has strategic partnerships with Les Laboratoires Servier and Institut de Recherches Internationales Servier, AstraZeneca AB, and Seattle Genetics Inc., as well as others; and non-strategic license or option agreements with Aska Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. and Hoffmann-La Roche Inc., Sanofi Group, Allergan Sales, LLC, Allergan, Inc., and Allergan Pharmaceuticals Holdings (Ireland) Unlimited Company, as well as license agreements with TUM, Enumeral Biomedical Holdings, Inc., and Sichuan Kelun-Biotech Biopharmaceutical Co. Ltd. Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

About Tenax Therapeutics

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, focused on the identification, development, and commercialization of a portfolio of products for the critical care market in the United States and Canada. It focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products containing levosimendan, 2.5 mg/ml concentrate for solution for infusion/5ml vial for use in the reduction of morbidity and mortality in cardiac surgery patients at risk for developing Low Cardiac Output Syndrome. The company was formerly known as Oxygen Biotherapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. in September 2014. Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.

