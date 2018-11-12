Pieris Pharmaceuticals (PIRS) Receives “Buy” Rating from Cowen

Cowen reissued their buy rating on shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) in a research report report published on Sunday morning.

PIRS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Pieris Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PIRS traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 479,567. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.60 and a beta of 1.94. Pieris Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $3.24 and a 1-year high of $9.75.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $8.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.16 million. Pieris Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 17.90% and a negative return on equity of 18.07%. Equities research analysts expect that Pieris Pharmaceuticals will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Christopher P. Kiritsy acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.11 per share, with a total value of $25,550.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $110,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $118,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $124,000. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $156,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $179,000. 65.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops anticalin-based drugs in the United States. It develops anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in blood plasma and other bodily fluids.

