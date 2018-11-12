Piermont Capital Management Inc. Boosts Position in Heartland Financial USA Inc (HTLF)

Piermont Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Heartland Financial USA Inc (NASDAQ:HTLF) by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,700 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,040 shares during the quarter. Piermont Capital Management Inc. owned 0.13% of Heartland Financial USA worth $2,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its position in Heartland Financial USA by 138.6% during the 2nd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 2,625 shares of the bank’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Heartland Financial USA during the 2nd quarter worth about $207,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Heartland Financial USA during the 2nd quarter worth about $219,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lifted its position in Heartland Financial USA by 48.1% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 3,767 shares of the bank’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlueMountain Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Heartland Financial USA by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC now owns 4,246 shares of the bank’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. 51.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:HTLF opened at $54.81 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Heartland Financial USA Inc has a one year low of $47.00 and a one year high of $61.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.87.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $140.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.73 million. Heartland Financial USA had a net margin of 17.94% and a return on equity of 9.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Heartland Financial USA Inc will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 16th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 15th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Heartland Financial USA’s payout ratio is 18.67%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on HTLF shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. BidaskClub raised shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Heartland Financial USA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.50.

In other news, Director R Michael Mccoy bought 3,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $54.01 per share, with a total value of $191,411.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Martin J. Schmitz sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.25, for a total transaction of $482,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 68,637 shares in the company, valued at $4,135,379.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,500 shares of company stock worth $1,482,675. 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Heartland Financial USA

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and other time deposits.

