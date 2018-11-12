Piermont Capital Management Inc. Sells 15,950 Shares of Progress Software Corp (PRGS)

Piermont Capital Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Progress Software Corp (NASDAQ:PRGS) by 19.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 67,377 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 15,950 shares during the quarter. Piermont Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Progress Software were worth $2,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRGS. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its position in Progress Software by 27.2% during the first quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 7,016 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Progress Software by 298.2% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 230,088 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,847,000 after buying an additional 172,313 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in Progress Software during the second quarter worth about $351,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Progress Software by 29.8% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 975,703 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,878,000 after buying an additional 223,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Progress Software by 1.3% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 331,883 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,884,000 after buying an additional 4,305 shares in the last quarter. 93.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Dimitre Taslakov sold 2,000 shares of Progress Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $70,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,431 shares in the company, valued at $1,520,085. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of PRGS opened at $32.78 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.06 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Progress Software Corp has a 12 month low of $30.23 and a 12 month high of $53.60.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 27th. The software maker reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $95.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.98 million. Progress Software had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Progress Software Corp will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. This is a boost from Progress Software’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 30th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.56%.

A number of research analysts have commented on PRGS shares. National Securities started coverage on shares of Progress Software in a research note on Monday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Progress Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Progress Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Progress Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.00.

About Progress Software

Progress Software Corporation provides software solutions for various industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: OpenEdge; Data Connectivity and Integration; and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment offers Progress OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; Progress Corticon, a business rules management system that enables applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities; DataRPM, which provides maintenance solutions for industrial IoT; and Kinvey that offers cloud backend as a service technology.

