Piermont Capital Management Inc. Sells 28,320 Shares of Interface, Inc. (TILE)

Piermont Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 92,810 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 28,320 shares during the period. Piermont Capital Management Inc. owned 0.16% of Interface worth $2,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its position in shares of Interface by 122.6% in the second quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 6,900 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Interface in the second quarter valued at about $170,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Interface in the third quarter valued at about $236,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in shares of Interface in the second quarter valued at about $289,000. Finally, GAM Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of Interface in the second quarter valued at about $340,000. Institutional investors own 92.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Interface alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Interface from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 28th. ValuEngine downgraded Interface from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Interface from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Longbow Research raised Interface from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Interface from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Interface presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:TILE opened at $16.93 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.48. Interface, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.79 and a 52-week high of $26.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.57.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The textile maker reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. Interface had a return on equity of 24.69% and a net margin of 4.35%. The business had revenue of $318.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.38 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Interface, Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 8th. Interface’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.03%.

WARNING: This news story was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/12/piermont-capital-management-inc-sells-28320-shares-of-interface-inc-tile.html.

About Interface

Interface, Inc, a modular flooring company, designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR names; carpet tiles under the GlasBacRE name for use in commercial interiors, including offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; modular resilient flooring products; and luxury vinyl tile products.

Recommended Story: Do stock splits help investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Interface Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interface and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.