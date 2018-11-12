Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.07 Per Share

Analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) will announce $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.28 and the highest is $2.70. Pioneer Natural Resources posted earnings per share of $1.22 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 69.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will report full-year earnings of $6.87 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.43 to $7.84. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $12.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.50 to $15.47. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Pioneer Natural Resources.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The oil and gas development company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 15.98%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 112.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share.

PXD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $194.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. KLR Group raised Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $212.00 to $254.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Imperial Capital lowered their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $232.00 to $222.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $235.96.

NYSE:PXD opened at $159.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.04. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $140.54 and a 52-week high of $213.40.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PXD. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 9.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,425,606 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $2,351,423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032,381 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 27.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,431,051 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,217,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401,626 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,395,793 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $417,324,000 after buying an additional 35,750 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 5.0% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,363,653 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $447,298,000 after buying an additional 113,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,007,607 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $379,919,000 after buying an additional 5,666 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

