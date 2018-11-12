Piper Jaffray Companies Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Endo International PLC (ENDP)

Endo International PLC (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) – Equities research analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their Q4 2018 EPS estimates for Endo International in a research report issued on Thursday, November 8th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst D. Amsellem now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.57 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.58. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Endo International’s Q3 2019 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.64 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $2.40 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.54 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Endo International and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Canaccord Genuity set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Endo International and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Endo International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Endo International from $9.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Endo International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Endo International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENDP opened at $13.49 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.65. Endo International has a 52 week low of $5.27 and a 52 week high of $18.50.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $745.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $694.93 million. Endo International had a negative net margin of 37.82% and a positive return on equity of 1,348.52%. Endo International’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share.

In other Endo International news, Director Roger H. Kimmel sold 26,074 shares of Endo International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total value of $414,576.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENDP. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Endo International by 78.1% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 747,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,349,000 after purchasing an additional 327,775 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Endo International by 13.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,446,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,074,000 after purchasing an additional 284,599 shares during the last quarter. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC purchased a new position in Endo International in the second quarter worth $1,697,000. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Endo International by 115.7% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 293,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,765,000 after purchasing an additional 157,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Growth Management LP purchased a new position in Endo International in the third quarter worth $2,356,000. 98.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Endo International Company Profile

Endo International plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, manufactures and sells generic and branded pharmaceuticals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Generic Pharmaceuticals, U.S. Branded Pharmaceuticals, and International Pharmaceuticals.

