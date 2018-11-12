Piper Jaffray Companies Trims Square (SQ) Target Price to $92.00

Square (NYSE:SQ) had its price target lowered by Piper Jaffray Companies from $94.00 to $92.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. Piper Jaffray Companies currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on SQ. KeyCorp reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $115.00 price objective (up previously from $75.00) on shares of Square in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Square from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Square to $88.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. Buckingham Research increased their price objective on Square from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Square in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. They issued a market perform rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Square presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $79.76.

SQ opened at $72.06 on Thursday. Square has a one year low of $34.14 and a one year high of $101.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.07 billion, a PE ratio of -720.59 and a beta of 4.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. Square had a negative return on equity of 1.11% and a negative net margin of 0.87%. The business had revenue of $431.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Square will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 1,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.70, for a total transaction of $145,687.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 121,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,456,711.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jack Dorsey sold 103,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.61, for a total value of $8,202,616.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,300,650 shares of company stock worth $187,755,700 in the last 90 days. 27.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Square by 149.8% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 85,723 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,656,000 after purchasing an additional 51,400 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its stake in shares of Square by 89.6% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 99,268 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,829,000 after purchasing an additional 46,900 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Square by 75.2% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,965,450 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $293,609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272,790 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Square by 769.2% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,260 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TTP Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Square by 345.9% in the 3rd quarter. TTP Investments Inc. now owns 42,337 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,192,000 after purchasing an additional 32,842 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.25% of the company’s stock.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

