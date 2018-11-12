Pitcairn Co. Trims Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH)

Pitcairn Co. trimmed its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,731 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 275 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $3,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 61,622,355 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $15,118,428,000 after acquiring an additional 2,981,233 shares during the period. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter worth $404,980,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter worth $381,555,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 61.7% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,525,090 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $864,869,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345,083 shares during the period. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter worth $248,898,000. 85.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP D Ellen Wilson sold 15,393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.29, for a total transaction of $4,068,215.97. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 66,402 shares in the company, valued at $17,549,384.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven H. Nelson sold 26,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.65, for a total value of $7,045,831.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,568 shares of company stock valued at $18,539,877 in the last three months. 0.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:UNH opened at $276.55 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $266.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.78. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 52-week low of $208.48 and a 52-week high of $278.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $56.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.34 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 23.62% and a net margin of 5.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 12.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is 35.75%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on UNH. Raymond James raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $285.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 24th. Leerink Swann reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. ValuEngine lowered UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. Citigroup lowered UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $288.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $287.00 price target for the company in a report on Sunday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.41.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

