Polar Power (POLA) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA) will release its Q3 earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 13th. Analysts expect Polar Power to post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter.

Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. Polar Power had a negative net margin of 6.28% and a negative return on equity of 4.84%. The company had revenue of $5.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.50 million.

Shares of POLA opened at $6.00 on Monday. Polar Power has a one year low of $4.01 and a one year high of $6.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 12.13 and a current ratio of 16.59.

Several brokerages have commented on POLA. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Polar Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 25th. ValuEngine cut shares of Polar Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 12th.

About Polar Power

Polar Power, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) power systems for applications in the telecommunications, military, electric vehicle charging, cogeneration, distributed power, and uninterruptable power supply markets in the United States and internationally. It offers DC base power systems, DC hybrid power systems, and DC solar hybrid power systems.

