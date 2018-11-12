Polaris Infrastructure Inc (PIF) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 13th

Polaris Infrastructure Inc (TSE:PIF) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 13th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 26th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Monday, November 26th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 13th.

PIF stock opened at C$11.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.07, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.50. Polaris Infrastructure has a 52-week low of C$9.50 and a 52-week high of C$20.75.

Several research analysts recently commented on PIF shares. Industrial Alliance Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Polaris Infrastructure from C$30.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Polaris Infrastructure from C$22.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th.

Polaris Infrastructure Company Profile

Polaris Infrastructure Inc, a renewable energy company, acquires, explores, develops, and operates geothermal energy projects in Latin America. The company, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a 72 megawatt net capacity geothermal facility, the San Jacinto project, located in northwest Nicaragua.

